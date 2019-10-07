LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have captured an inmate that walked away from a work site last week.
The Hampden County Sheriff's Department said that 51-year-old Juan Mendez of West Springfield was on his way back from a community job site to the department's pre-release center in Ludlow around 11:15 a.m. Friday when he cut off his GPS bracelet and fled.
The sheriff's office added that Mendez was authorized to work in the community with that bracelet.
Mendez was sentenced in 2005 for property crimes. He served two-and-a-half years with three years probation. He was in jail currently on a probation violation and was due to end his sentence on December 25, 2019.
On Monday, investigators captured Mendez at an East Springfield apartment. He is expected to face additional charges in Springfield District Court.
"Also, based on his breach of trust, Mendez will no longer qualify to step-down to our Pre-Release Center where offenders are offered a variety of programs, including working with local employers, to better prepare them for a successful reentry to the community," said Hampden County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Robert Rizzuto.
