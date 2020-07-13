EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One local cannabis dispensary is taking things digital as a way to educate people about their products and what they sell.
The campaign is called Ask Insa. It allows customers to ask as many questions as they want about cannabis virtually.
Picking up cannabis products is now a bit different due to social distancing precautions. Recreational marijuana shop Insa in Easthampton no longer gets much in-person one-on-one time with customers.
“We have not been able to have as much individual time with customers as we'd like,” Insa Chief Marketing Officer Lewis Goldstein said. “Part of what Insa was founded on was being able to educate consumers."
But now, people can get all of their questions answered through Ask Insa where they can ask questions online.
“And that is a way for consumers to ask us any questions they have in a private form about cannabis, and they can have a virtual consultation," Goldstein said.
The goal of Ask Insa is to inform people of the benefits of cannabis even if they are first time users or have a stigma about cannabis use.
Goldstein said he is confident people will look at cannabis differently once they learn these things.
“Once they learn about the different healing effects cannabis can have, the different recreational effects cannabis can have," he said.
Goldstein added he went through a consultation when he started working for Insa. He learned more about the product once going through it.
For more information about the Ask Insa campaign email askinsa@myinsa.com. Ask Insa hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. but those interested can inquire 24/7. All inquiries received outside of these hours will be responded to the very beginning of the next working day, Insa said. Anyone with several questions or wanting a more personal connection can set up a one-on-one virtual meeting
