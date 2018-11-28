EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After watching recreational marijuana sales begin in Northampton, Easthampton is working with the medical marijuana dispensary INSA on how to best plan their roll out their adult sales.
The town is anticipating sales will begin in another two to three weeks.
Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle said that all parties involved are paying close attention to how Northampton laid out their traffic and patrols, using them as an example going forward.
“After seeing the lines outside of the other operators, it really rang true to us that we need to make sure we have our opening planned out," said INSA CEO Mark Zatyrka.
The green rush is coming to Easthampton as INSA expects to either be the third or fourth dispensary in the state to sell recreational marijuana.
"Our goal right now is to make sure we have all the traffic off of pleasant street as possible," Zatyrka added.
Zatyrka said that other neighbors in the business plaza are actually okay with the thought of more customers coming in and parking. For example, Riff's Joint said that aside from two parking spots, INSA customers can leave their cars anywhere they like.
"We anticipate the long line, so we're going to plan accordingly, especially with some of our employees will have them park in different areas, but we embrace all the commerce we can," said Andy Colon.
However, it’s also the traffic outside the parking lot that town officials are carefully planning for closely with INSA.
"We've spoken with him several times this week about what we're going to do with traffic flow. This is all three mill districts and INSA’s in the keystone. In the middle, there's a parking lot here. If you need to go further down the street and taking you turn at the American Legion, that's also going to bring you back to that same parking lot. If that should fill up, you can go all the way down Pleasant Street and then hook around and then take your immediate right turn. There's a parking lot there that we will be utilizing as well," LaChapelle explained.
INSA must also pay for security detail. Easthampton Police told Western Mass News that each weekday, it costs $1,700 to police the facility and that number increases on weekends.
If INSA paid for detailing for one week, they're looking at a tab of more than $13,000
Right now, there's no exact number of days laid out for how long INSA will need police detail. We spoke with the police chief earlier today and he told us that the Cannabis Control Commission can mandate the detail be extended longer if they find it necessary.
