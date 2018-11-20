EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the first adult-use retail marijuana business opened it's doors on Tuesday, another moves a step closer to selling.
INSA in Easthampton is expected join the pioneers of a budding industry.
"The communities are more than excited to start recreational sales," said INSA CEO, Mark Zatyrka.
The state's cannabis control commission voted in favor of granting INSA’s final licenses Tuesday afternoon.
There is still one more step before they can sell recreational marijuana.
"They’ll come back out at some point, make sure all of the employees are registered. Make sure our metric system is set up and running, which is our inventory system," Zatyrka added.
Since recreational marijuana was legalized two years ago, they have been carefully planning an expansion.
INSA already operates a medical dispensary, and felt ready to branch out.
"The state hasn’t really given us a timeline. They said it can take two to three weeks once we get our final approval today," Zatyrka noted.
In uncharted territory, Springfield will also one day open up recreational retail.
Western Mass News reached out to Mayor Domenic Sarno’s office, they said:
“Key here is that any potential establishment must be respectful of our city neighborhoods and/or business district areas. As far as enforcement aspects, as long as a business is properly operating within legal and public safety guidelines, it should be fine.”
While the city's future of retail marijuana sales remains up in the air, David Mech, the owner of Potco in Springfield said he is open to the possibility of opening two proposed shops, but nothing is set in stone just yet.
