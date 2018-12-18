EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- INSA in Easthampton will begin recreational marijuana sales this weekend.
First day of those sales will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those hours will continue each day thereafter.
There will be reduced hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and they will be closed Christmas day.
With this news coming today, we checked in with businesses around the mill district and the mayor to see how they've updated their traffic plan.
There is a designated traffic flow in between 116 and 122 Pleasant Street. That's a one-way street and patrons can go past Mill180 and out the other side when they leave.
No parking areas are important because each of those four mill buildings are operated by a different entity.
"If I see see somebody park their car and walk on over to Insa, we're going to have it towed," said Shae Blaisdell, who manages Eastworks, the mill complex building adjacent to Insa.
Blaisdell told Western Mass News her tenants are concerned that the cars from Insa's recreational sales opening will block her building's parking access.
"We have about four tenants that will probably do really well with the added foot traffic in the area. We have 120 that rely on appointments, clients, customers being able to get quick access to the building and have parking when they get here. The elevator is on the side of the building, so it's really important for handicapped and ADA compliance that our tenants, several who have mobility issues and the elderly, be able to park safely," Blaisdell noted.
Insa CEO Mark Zatyrka said that they have added more security and traffic detail since the last time Western Mass News checked in around a month ago.
"We’re going to have about five police details here. We have about 100 spots here between the Keystone building and next door. We’re going to have an off-site parking lot for overflow as well and will have a shuttle running back-and-forth. It’s up at the old Pontiac dealership right down the road," Zatyrka said.
Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle walked us through the plan for any possible lines that might form outside the building.
"Queuing for retail will start at the stores and then actually wrap around and go into that alleyway because it's not a through-way for cars," LaChapelle noted.
Even with this plan in place, LaChapelle added "there's a lot of flexibility. I completely expect to see day-of, real-time decisions and shifts."
One other important thing to point out ahead of Saturday: Pleasant Street is off limits for parking. LaChapelle told us this is especially important to keep things clear for this neighborhood above Pleasant Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.