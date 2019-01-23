A community meeting is being held today to discuss a proposed marijuana shop at the Luxe Burger Bar in Springfield's South End.
INSA tells Western Mass News- even with their newly opened Easthampton location, they are looking at the Luxe Burger location to expand their business.
The meeting takes place tonight at 6:30 at the South End Citizens Council on Main Street.
