EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A second recreational marijuana facility opens in western Massachusetts in less than two days.
Insa in Easthampton got final approval from the Cannabis Control Commission on Monday.
In less than 48 hours, Insa in Easthamptom will be open for retail pot sales, less than a week after the Cannabis Control Commission gave them the final green light.
"We're really excited. We've been working towards this for a while now and it's great to see it finally come to fruition," said Insa CEO Mark Zatyrka.
Insa told Western Mass News they decided to make Saturday their opening day in an effort to help nearby businesses.
"We figured on the weekend, there's less people here that can be effected by the traffic and the parking," Zatyrka noted.
While Insa's Easthampton location will be opening this weekend for retail sales, they tell us their Springfield location will only be for medical marijuana patients for the foreseeable future
"Setting aside a portion of our inventory for patients and we also have a separate patient line, so any patient coming in doesn't need to wait in the line outside. They can come right in and have access to the medication," Zatyrka added.
However, some patients said that they still have their worries.
"Imagine Big Y with two cash registers. That's simply it. I've seen what's happened in Northampton. It's created a log jam. There's nowhere to park. Parking is okay here in this location, but it's going to become a log jam," said Christopher Alexander of Florence.
Insa said that it will be all hands on-deck this weekend and they're increasing their inventory.
"We don't want to run out, especially for people waiting in line. It would be a bummer for them to wait and then you run out of product for them, so at least for the first few days, we're going to try to manage our inventory a little more closely and then after that, we'll reassess the situation and hopefully, lift some of those limits," Zatyrka said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.