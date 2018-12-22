EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - INSA in Easthampton officially opened their doors for recreational adult-use marijuana sales Saturday.
INSA is now the second shop to sell recreational marijuana in western Mass.
Customers that went today say they wanted to be part of the excitement.
"Back in the late 70's," stated Suffield resident James DeSetelle. "Me and my friend had to go through a lot of trouble to have this experience."
James DeSetelle lives in Suffield, CT, but grew up in Easthampton.
He made the drive to INSA on Saturday to browse the options, but planned on leaving with some edible chocolates.
"Out of principal," continued DeSetelle. "I thought I'd see what it's like here in Easthampton and saw there's no line so I pulled in."
INSA opened their doors for recreational sales at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
While there was a line initially, it slowed down as the day progressed, but that's something that attracted customers, like Denise Mackey from Connecticut.
"I heard a lot about it," Mackey tells us. "I know there's a lot of lines at other places, and I heard I could get right in. It's just a really good flow, and a lot of new products. It's very exciting."
INSA CEO Mark Zatyrka tells Western Mass News the company is excited to welcome all their new customers.
"It gets people off the black market," said Zatyrka. "Returns a lot of great tax money to town for them to do a lot of really great things with, and we've hired about one hundred people here so we're just growing and growing. We think we're a great benefit to the town."
A benefit that Mayor Nicole LaChapelle is welcoming.
"INSA's choice to be here in our Mill District, and," stated Mayor LaChapelle. "Bring it back is exceptional, and contribute towards our long-term success as a city."
Zatyrka says Saturday was a day five years in the making, and they're excited for continued success.
"We're excited to meet you," continued Zatyrka. "Hopefully we take care of you, find out what you need, and we look forward to seeing you."
INSA is now closed for the night, but opens their doors again at 10 a.m. tomorrow.
All customers must be 21 and older, and have an ID to show at the door.
