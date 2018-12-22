EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today INSA in Easthampton will open to the public making it the second recreational marijuana facility here in western Mass.
Doors open at 10 a.m. for adult-use sales.
The Cannabis Control Commission gave the green light to INSA on Monday approving their final license.
Since then, preps have been made to get ready for opening day.
This includes at nearby businesses as they ready for the influx of customer too.
Now with the day finally here, INSA tells Western Mass News it will be all hands on-deck. They also say they've increased their inventory as well.
The recreational marijuana facility is located at 122 Pleasant Street in Easthampton.
Saturday the hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those hours will continue each day thereafter.
There will be reduced hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and they will be closed Christmas day.
As of about 7:30 this morning, there was a line just starting to form. One of the first people waiting held a sign that read 'This space in line FOR SALE $25.00'
INSA is the second recreational marijuana facility to open in western Mass.
NETA in Northampton was the first and opened up to the public a month ago.
