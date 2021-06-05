SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two local Springfield natives opened a new recreational cannabis store in downtown Springfield Saturday morning.
On Saturday, Insa Cannabis opened up for business in downtown Springfield right off Interstate-91.
Peter Gallagher, a Springfield native and CEO of the company, said they picked this site because of its location.
“Because of its access to the highway, its accessibility, and visibility,” Gallagher said.
The facility offers a fresh look with high ceilings and various educational displays.
“We wanted to create an environment that is inviting to all types of people and really create an opportunity for people in a low-stress environment to spend as much time as they need to purchase or learn about the products,” Gallagher said.
In the center, there is an interactive learning flower bar. Gallagher said this allows the product to come to life.
“When you’re coming and looking at the flower you can wave your hand over a section of the flower bar a tube will raise up where you can look at the product more closely, you can smell the product, and there is a detailed description of the heritage,” Gallagher said.
There is also a wall display to show how the cannabis is created.
“So, really bringing to life the craftsmanship that goes into and the care that goes into creating Insa products,” Gallagher said.
As for edible flavors, there are many options to choose from.
“We have a master chocolatier who is one of the top chocolatiers in the U.S., creating all of our confections for us,” Gallagher said.
Also, inside the facility, a blown glass pipe exhibition by Joe Peters also a Springfield native.
Gallagher said the new space will add about 50 new jobs in the city.
“I think this is going to be a great benefit to the neighborhood, to local business in the downtown as well as to the city at large,” Gallagher said.
Gallagher said they are working to open more medical facilities here in the Bay State, but if you would like more information on this site here in downtown Springfield, head to their website.
