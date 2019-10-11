SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tonight, Springfield leaders are reacting to news that a marijuana dispensary is suing the Springfield City Council.
That dispensary is INSA and according to our media partner MassLive and the Republican, INSA is suing the city council, because they denied them a permit.
We caught up with City Councilor Justin Hurst who voted against INSA’s bid.
“I was a bit surprised, but I thought the lawsuit was frivolous,” Hurst tells us.
Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst tells Western Mass News that he was anticipating a lawsuit to come from INSA.
He says he voted against giving the recreational marijuana dispensary's permit late last month, because he had concerns about their host community agreement.
“I just didn’t know. It seemed a little too convenient that the Riverfront property, as well as ECOS, were being awarded this money when you have so many people and organizations that could’ve used it, especially our seniors," explained Hurst.
He says that, in the company’s agreement, they were offering $100,000 to go towards ECOS, an environmental program at Forest Park that Springfield students take part in.
In addition, Hurst says that INSA was offering $100,000 to go to the Riverfront.
“I felt like ECOS, as far as I know, is level-funded this year and they have everything that they need to be successful, and in addition, we just gave the Riverfront $3.1 million, so I didn’t quite understand why an additional $100,000 going to the Riverfront," said Hurst.
The report says the lawsuit cites some comments on-mic made by a councilor, but Hurst says…
“I can assure you everything I say in the City Council chambers, I’ll say in front of a judge," stated Hurst.
At the end of the day, Hurst says that the City Council will continue to move forward with the other recreational marijuana dispensaries.
“My hope is that this will not impede in the other three dispensaries that will ultimately bring revenue to the city of Springfield," added Hurst.
We have attempted to get answers from INSA's attorneys, as well as requesting the documents of that lawsuit, but we have not yet heard back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.