NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Northampton will soon be home to Massachusetts' first recreational marijuana retailer.

New England Treatment Access gave Western Mass News a tour of the new facility that could be open in a matter of days.

The countdown is on for the Northampton facility. They said it will be soon, but it is unclear exactly when.

"We have chocolates, we have candies, and we have even just capsules," said Jacob Moriarty with New England Treatment Access.

Two years have passed since Massachusetts voters approved recreational marijuana in the Commonwealth.

Now, New England Treatment Access in Northampton - or NETA - is awaiting the green light from the state to open its doors to adult-use customers.

"We've been planning for a long time now to make sure things go really smoothly," said Amanda Rositano with New England Treatment Access.

NETA has been operating a medical dispensary since 2015, but now, the recreational marijuana facility was granted its final retail license by the Cannabis Control Commission.

"We've been working very closely with the city of Northampton, their police department, mayor to ensure that we discuss all elements of public safety," Rositano added.

There are security protocols in place for those walking in the facility, including cameras and presenting your ID.

Staff told Western Mass News there are different rules when selling recreational marijuana.

"There are different variations for adult use. They are only allowed to get up to an ounce of flower or five grams of concentrate per transaction," Moriarty added.

However, another big difference comes when they cash out at the register.

"I think the major difference is going to be tax. Registered patients do not have to pay tax. Adult-use consumers will see exactly 20 percent tax. We feel ready and we're excited to see what comes next," Rositano explained.

There is still one last step before they get the go-ahead. The facility is still awaiting a final walk-through from the Cannabis Control Commission.