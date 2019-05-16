SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For most of us, a visit to MGM Springfield is opulent enough with it's expansive gaming floor, trendy hot spots, and high end restaurants.
However, there are a chosen few - those with big bank accounts and a bigger penchant to gamble - who get an experience a cut above the rest.
They are 'the whales' and they expect, and get, the very best from the casino and now, you get to see what that's like.
When you think casino, you no doubt think gambling and that's certainly part of the winning combination for MGM Springfield.
Neon lights, the chiming slots, even that distinctive aroma on the gaming floor all adds to the excitement.
It's enough to almost make you think you're rich and if you happen to be, you'd probably recognize one guy: Joe Watkins. He's MGM Springfield's Director of Casino Marketing and handles super VIP guests.
"I grew up in Vegas [so you grew up in it] Absolutely, so the dream in Vegas is to be in the casino industry," Watkins explained.
It's a dream job for a guy who helps turn the things we can only dream about into a reality for an elite group of clients and it begins even before you step foot on the property.
Don't have you're own jet? No problem. MGM will let you use one of theirs, then wisk you away in a limo, or Escalade, or whatever else you want, straight to the hotel - no check-in required.
"We already have your keys made for you. You would head up to your suite. We would have whatever your favorite amenities are, so think what's you favorite wine, or your favorite scotch, if you're a cigar fan, snacks, whatever it is," Watkins added.
You'll be staying in either the 1,600 square foot presidential suite, as big if not bigger than many houses, or the the deluxe garden suite with a dining room and bar for entertaining and a private rooftop retreat.
"[If someone wants the bathrobe, can they take it?] Ah, there is a charge for that, but if you're one of these types of people, I'll pay for it," Watkins said.
If and when you decide to leave and start gambling, no need to worry about a crowd. You get your own private room, table, and dealer.
Limits? How big's your check book? The largest credit line at MGM Springfield is currently $3 million and one VVIP guest insists on playing $75,000 a hand.
"If you're a person of means who wants to play, you don't have to carry that kind of cash on you...absolutely. You can get it right at your table," Watkins explained.
Speaking of tables, there's never a waiting list to get one at any of MGM's fine dining establishments. As expected, you get personalized service in you're own private dining room.
After dinner, how about a massage in the spa opened just for you or maybe pick out jewelry at Hannoush.
Whatever you want, it's all on the house.
If you're looking to get out of the house - so to speak - and go on an adventure, Watkins has you covered there as well.
"Trips to The Masters, to the Super Bowl. We're the exclusive partner with the Red Sox, so we're going to have a guest throw out a first pitch this year. With the Patriots last year, we had a guest go on the plane and go with the team to an away game and get to be that part of an experience with the Pats, right?" Watkins noted.
Right, you know, just a day with Brady and company.
If you'd like to spend some company with, say, Aerosmith coming to the MassMutual Center in August, you can do that too.
"You would of course have phenomenal seats to the show, but we also offer a meet-and-greet for that level of customer to meet Aerosmith and take your picture and have that moment," Watkins said.
It's all part of MGM's commitment to make every guest feel special and have 'that' moment, big or bigger.
