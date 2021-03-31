(WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles will be unable to inspect vehicles on Wednesday due to a systems outage.
According to the RMV, the safety and emissions stations will not be able to inspect any vehicles on March 31, 2021 due to a vendor production issue.
The Mass RMV says the vendor has confirmed that this is a nationwide system issue they are working to resolve.
They add that law enforcement has been notified that inspections are unable to take place and have been asked for their cooperation in using their discretion to not cite those with an expired sticker who may have visited a station on March 30th and/or 31st.
The RMV is urging drivers to check back on their website regularly for updates on when stations will be able to begin testing again.
