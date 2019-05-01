SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Are you one of those people who keeps track of the number of 'likes' on Instagram?
If so, listen up.
Instagram is getting ready to test some changes to get followers to focus on the actual content not the number of likes.
Whether you scroll at night or school in the morning, no matter what time of day, we always seem to find ourselves browsing through Instagram to check out what other people are posting.
However, what if we told you that Instagram wants to block you from seeing someone’s likes?
"I know a lot of people would be upset just because they’d be like 'Oh I got this new outfit, I want to show it off,'” said AIC senior Samira Abdul-Karin.
Later this week, the app is launching a test where Instagram followers won’t be able to see how many likes you have - only you will.
POLL: What do you think of Instagram's test of hiding 'likes'?
Instagram is running a test in Canada that hides the total number of likes on photos and videos. What do you think?
AIC grad student Justin Lewis told Western Mass News the test will most likely cause an uproar and anger some users because Instagram is a measure of popularity for many.
“I know a lot of people will refrain from posting something because it might not be perceived well, even if they had a really good time at the event or with someone else. It might affect their own image. I know a lot of people might be scared to, I guess, hurt their own personal image," Lewis added.
GoGeeks in East Longmeadow agrees with Lewis, that the amount of ‘likes’ a person receives can affect someone's self esteem and alter their perception of reality.
“I think for teens, who are impressionable and maybe in secure, and maybe have esteem problems, it might be a little more serious and that’s what we need to look at," said Stan Prager with GoGeeks.
Some argue that the new test still won't protect users from feeling left out or less glamorous, but it will give them a chance to post things for a purpose not just for likes.
“I believe it's more about seeing the post and I feel like people get distracted by the number of likes. It will be more genuine with the audience we are reaching," Abdul-Karin said.
This test is being done in Canada for now. It is still unclear if Instagram will roll out this test more broadly in the United States.
