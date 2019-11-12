SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms among teenagers and young adults.
It gives users a space to post photos and receive ‘Likes’ and comments, but now, Instagram is getting rid of those likes for some users - to remove the competitive aspect of the app.
Taking a photo, posting it to Instagram, and waiting for those likes to come in is the norm for some, but what about the new changes that Instagram is about to roll out? They might just effect how you use that social platform.
Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri is taking a stand. He's trying to shut down social media's competitive culture by hiding likes from some users in the United States, but the platform will still allow you to see the likes you get.
“I think it will be beneficial because the people who still care how many likes they have will still be getting them and it won’t be as competition between everyone like 'Oh, he got 200 likes' versus by 150," said Nicholas Kennedy.
Western Mass News spoke to Anne Stuart, a psychology professor at American International College, about the removal of Instagram likes and how all of this effects our brains.
"There’s the same kind of reaction in our neurotransmitters. It's called the dopamine effect and so that, when you win at a gambling slot, you feel great and when you get ‘Likes’, you look at your phone and get a boost," Stuart explained.
Although seeing the 'Likes' might make you feel great, Instagram can create a competitive culture as users compare their content, 'Likes' and comments to others.
"We start to become reliant upon that and we start to kick in our comparisons of other people in terms of a social comparison effect," Stuart noted.
This can create a negative impact on how you view yourself and will often leave you wondering how people view you.
“..or you're not getting enough 'Likes' from people, you feel loneliness or lack of attention that people are paying to you and that can increase lower issues of depression and anxiety," Stuart added.
If you are a fan of receiving 'Likes' and seeing how many people like your picture, this new feature might annoy you, but it also could affect the social influencer and local businesses that make a living off of the content they post.
“That’s how you kind of identify which products they are floating with and if they have a lot of 'Likes', that kind of means there’s some validity behind it, so I know I can trust or people think it's cool so we can go with it," Kennedy noted.
As of right now, in the United States, not all users will see the likes disappear.
Instagram has yet to announce if these changes will remain permanent.
