SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Whether on foot or in a car, a lot of slipping and sliding went on today following sleet and freezing rain in much of the area overnight.
If you slip and fall, or slid into the car ahead of you, a local insurance agent said make sure you get your phone out and make sure you are covered in the first place.
Come to find out, there are a lot of factors that go into the whole question of liability, so we talked to a local insurance agent to break down what you need to know before the next storm hits.
It was an icy western Massachusetts with this latest storm, creating a lot of crunching under your feet and a whole lot of salt and sand spreading.
If someone falls on your property, Joe Leahy with Leahy and Brown in Springfield said "If somebody gets hurt and they're looking for relief of medical bill and so forth, they're going to come after the homeowner."
Leahy told Western Mass News that if the unthinkable happens, the standard $100,000 of liability insurance isn't enough.
"Make sure you're at a half million. God forbid it's a serious slip and fall, you're going to have the protection. You're not going to have a lean against your home that when you go to sell it, you're not going to have pay out against that claim," Leahy added.
The cost?
"It’s very inexpensive to go from $100,000 of liability coverage to a half a million. You're probably talking a $20 bill with most carriers," Leahy noted.
Also, to document that you cleared your property, Leahy noted, "Everybody carries their phone with them. We live in a day and age now where we film everything. Why not film your sidewalk? Why not film your driveway? Why not show that you maintain your property and you know, the nice thing about it, if it’s your phone, it’s all dated and timed."
If you're driving in ice, rain, or snow and slide into the car in front of you, Leahy said if damage is over $1,000, you will get surcharged. However, he added, "Within Mass. law, you have a right to appeal the surcharge."
Leahy said a $50 fee will get you a hearing at the RMV.
"Bottom line is you don't have to show that you weren't at fault, you just have to show that something else contributed to 50 percent of the accident," Leahy said.
Something like weather conditions.
"Quite frankly, the majority of those that are won have something to do with weather and if the weather is bad - snow, ice, that type of thing - you have a fairly good chance of winning your appeal," Leahy explained.
That, Leahy said, doesn't get you out of paying for any damage, but could get you out of a hike in your insurance premiums.
Before the next storm, Leahy advised homeowners to actually look at their policies, especially if you haven't in some time and to check with your independent insurance agent to make sure you are up-to-date on the right coverage.
