(WGGB/WSHM) -- As winter weather continues in the Bay State, Western Mass News is getting answers for homeowners who might be dealing with storm damage.
From frozen pipes, to broken gutters, and even flooding, Western Mass News found out what your homeowners’ insurance will and will not cover.
All types of winter weather continue to slam into western Massachusetts - from snow, to sleet and most recently, freezing rain,
Homeowners we spoke to said their main concern after this early week storm was flooding.
“I am worried about water getting into my house,” said Kathleen Rooney of Springfield.
Rooney said there is no street drain where her home sits and it's been an issue for the last 20 years. She told Western Mass News she's tried to bring this problem to city leaders, but her concerns have fallen on deaf ears.
“I’ve been in contact with one of the city counselors and I’m just waiting to hear back. I’ve done my part by putting drains in and getting my basement redone,” Rooney added.
While she waits for a response, Rooney has been forced to make costly home upgrades following other major storms.
“I redid my whole basement. I had to put in two drains, so about $8,000 more,” Rooney explained.
There have even been times that she’s been afraid to utilize her insurance out of fear of rate increases.
“You kind of have to pick and choose what you can claim because no matter what when you put a claim in your rates go up,” Rooney noted.
Western Mass News spoke to insurance agent Joe Leahy of Leahy and Brown Insurance to get answers on the best way to deal with storm damage when it arises.
“You have to think from a preventative point of view. They say I’m not in a flood zone…they need flood insurance. For most people, it’s really inexpensive,” Leahy said.
No matter what damage you’re dealing with, Leahy said the best thing you can do when it comes to winter weather is get to know your insurance agent and be up front about your situation.
“You got to have these conversations. Don’t be afraid to call your agent and say what do i do if this happens. They’ll tell you! That’s what they’re there for,” Leahy noted.
