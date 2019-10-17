LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Overnight, the Longmeadow Fire Department responded to reports of several trees that had crashed into homes, leaving two families without a place to stay.
"It’s like a bomb, an atomic bomb, or something...scared the heck out of me," said Jose Almeida.
Almeida described the moment he heard a large oak tree crash into his house in Longmeadow, breaking through his roof.
"Well, I fell asleep about 11 o’clock and by 11:30, the roof was over my head. Basically, the whole roof just caved in with a tree trunk," Almeida added.
He said luckily, no one was hurt in this incident, but now, he is left cleaning up the mess.
"Well, I’m gonna call in sick first time in about 40 years and we’re going to see if we can call some people to come fix this, some adjuster, some insurance companies. Never been through this before, I’ll tell you that," Almeida explained.
Over at John R. Sweeney Insurance Agency in West Springfield, it was a busy Thursday morning.
"I came in early today, but expecting the phone to be ringing off the hook," said Nicole Shibley with the John R. Sweeney Insurance Agency.
John Sweeney told Western Mass News that anytime a storm of this strength hits, he knows it's going to be a busy day at the office.
"In the morning, you know, we turn on Western Mass News and saw the school delays and then we came in and started experiencing claims. We’ve had a tree fall on a home and a tree fall on a car and I’m sure that’s just the beginning today," Sweeney noted.
He said in the case of a tree falling on your home, even if it's not on your property, you're the one who will have to pay.
"That’s one of the things when your neighbor trees falls on your house and you say 'Well, that was my neighbor's tree.' That’s true, but it’s considered an act of God, so your policy's the one paying for it," Sweeney explained.
He said that if or when situations like this happen, the first thing you should do is call your agent and check your policy.
"Every time something like this happens the positive thing is that it makes people think about their insurance, so you should look at your insurance policy and if you have any questions, call your agent," Sweeney noted.
