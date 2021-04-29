SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Children in the Agawam and West Springfield school districts were largely back to school Thursday following the theft of catalytic converters from 22 minibuses from the Lower Pioneer Valley Educational Collaborative Wednesday.
Western Mass News was told seven buses are still not running for children with special needs in the early childhood programs.
As many car, truck and bus owners learned, replacing these parts is not cheap.
Western Mass News got answers from a local insurance agency.
Efforts are still underway to fix those buses. The latest from Agawam is their early childhood programs won’t have buses for Friday. The mayor of Agawam said the school transportation facility is looking into leasing buses for Monday.
We asked a local insurance agency about how these thefts are covered under auto policies.
Though K-12 students were back on replacement buses Thursday, seven buses taking students with special needs to early childhood programs still weren’t able to run.
Western Mass News was told replacement catalytic converters were ordered, but now it’s a matter of them getting to LPVEC’s facility.
“They’re trying to get some to us today to repair, but we do believe others will take a few days to come in,” Roland Joyal, executive director of LPVEC said.
Joyal told Western Mass News that each catalytic converter costs between 600 to 1,000 dollars to replace, and each minibus had two of them.
“Right now the responsibility of the cost lies on us and our member districts and we’re dealing with our insurance company as well,” Joyal said.
These catalytic converters frequently contain precious metals, making them a valuable target for theft.
“We notice it especially when the Economy gets kind of tough. People are out there, they’re cutting the catalytic converters off to get the metals out of it to sell,” Joseph Leahy, the owner of Leahy and Brown insurance and Realty said.
If this happens to you, Leahy said you should check your auto policy’s comprehensive coverage.
“Which is fire, theft and vandalism and this obviously squarely fits the theft coverage portion,” Leahy said.
Because the catalytic converter can be costly to fix, Leahy said most low deductible options curb the amount you pay out of pocket.
“You’re better off to go with a 300 dollar deductible because you always have to pay that if you use the coverage,” Leahy said
If a catalytic converter costs between 600 and 1000 dollars
“Everything beyond that 300 would be paid for by the insurance company,” Leahy said,
But for the parents of the affected students, this ordeal means bringing their kids to class themselves.
Something Joyal says the parents are willing to do.
“They do realize that it’s an unfortunate situation,” Joyal said.
We also spoke with a local victim of this type of theft. He said from the looks of the security camera footage, it took the suspect less than 15 seconds to cut his converter.
