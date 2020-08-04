SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- High winds and rain can be a recipe for disaster for homeowners whether it’s damage from Tuesday's storm or future events as people head into the thick of hurricane season.
Of course, no one expects a tree to fall on a house or car, or windows to be blown out, but a local independent insurance agent said homeowners need to know what's covered and what's not when it comes to hits by mother nature.
Joe Leahy of Leahy and Brown Insurance in Springfield said independent agents are busy all up and down the east coast.
“I just got done talking to a friend of mine who has an agency in South Carolina and they had a lot of damage,” he said.
Here's what you need to know: if you have homeowners insurance, which is required if you own a home, you're covered.
“Wind is a covered peril on your homeowner's policy, so if there's wind damage you have full coverage, minus your deductible,” he said.
That includes the wind and rain, toppling over a tree, for example, landing on your home or car.
“In addition to the wind coverage, say you get your windows blown out and you have rainwater coming in, that will also be covered. That does not require flood coverage,” he said.
Leahy said to look to see what your deductible is and talk to your agent about what's right for you.
Most are between $500 and $1,000, and if you have a home on the Cape or coastal area and a storm is given a name like Isaias, homeowners get what's called a named storm deductible.
“And that might be 2% of the coverage amount of the home, so if it was a $200,000 home the detectable would be $4,000 that is for a storm that's named, like this one is,” Leahy said.
If you do have storm damage, Leahy said to call your agent immediately to get an adjuster on the scene, which is handled a bit differently during the pandemic.
“You can always meet your adjuster outside, masks on, six feet away, everything should be fine,” he said.
Most smaller claims are solved, he said, within 30 days.
“They want to get these claims resolved so you can get your house repaired and you can get on with your life. That's the most important thing,” he said.
What if a neighbor’s tree falls on your home or car? Leahy said it is generally your responsibility unless you can prove negligence that the tree was an issue before the storm and notified your neighbor preferably by registered letter.
