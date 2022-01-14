SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Beginning Saturday, rapid COVID-19 tests will be free at pharmacies. The Biden Administration announced this week that insurance companies will be required to cover testing kits for Americans.
“Our two-packs are $35,” said Tobias Billups, owner of Springfield Pharmacy.
However, that will soon change for millions of Americans. Starting tomorrow, private health insurance companies will be required to cover the cost of at-home rapid COVID-19 testing kits. The move comes as lines at testing sites across the country are leaving many waiting hours to get a test and turning toward at-home tests.
Billups told Western Mass News that he is experiencing an increased demand.
“In the last month or so, we have had a great deal of amount of people looking for COVID rapid tests to buy over the counter…People do come in, we have been selling 500 or so over the last month or so,” Billups added.
With the demand of at-home kits increasing, the cost is too, so the government is stepping in to help, but it's not as easy as walking in and grabbing one off the shelf and showing the pharmacy your health insurance card.
“You need to see your doctor, call your doctor, telemedicine, or something and get a prescription for it to be billed to your insurance,” Billups noted.
In order to get your test kit for free, you must have a prescription from a doctor or you can pay out-of-pocket and be reimbursed from your insurance after. Additionally, only eight tests will be covered per month and they are not subject to copays or deductibles.
For a small local business like Springfield Pharmacy, Billups said this hurts his business.
“Insurance are going to cover them. Unfortunately, they do not pay me enough to cover my cost for the items,” Billups said.
As of now, the coverage does not apply to those on Medicare.
