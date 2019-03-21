SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been several weeks since the surveillance video surfaced of a Springfield police officer appearing to forcefully detain a student at Commerce High School.
Since then, the department's Internal Investigation Unit report has been completed as it is now public record, but questions still remain for the officer involved.
According to the internal review, the initial statement given by Officer Angel Marrero appears to contradict the surveillance video.
That inconsistency caused the police department to call for a hearing by the Community Police Hearing Board (CPHB) into Officer Marrero's conduct and it's exactly why Springfield City Council President Justin Hurst said the CPHB needs more power.
Video sent to Western Mass News on social media looks to show a different situation from what Springfield Police Officer Angel Marrero experienced at Commerce High on December 3.
In the Internal Investigation Unit report obtained by Western Mass News, the summary describes Officer Marrero's initial statement made the day of the incident, saying the student "...pushed him in the chest with two hands and a struggle ensued."
The video - not showing a two handed instigation by the student - led to somewhat of a retraction by Marrero.
On February 12, Marrero told IIU investigators "[name redacted] then raised his left arm up striking me with his elbow in my lower torso area" - an action also not perceptible on the surveillance video.
Marrero went on to clarify "at no time did I ever have the intention to write the arrest report of [name redacted] in a manner that could be perceived as deceitful nor did I write it with the intention of being deceitful."
"There's clearly a discrepancy based off of what I saw on the video versus what he put down on paper. Now why that wasn't identified earlier by IIU, I'm not a hundred percent sure," Hurst explained.
Hurst said he and his colleagues are calling for a review of the Internal Investigation Unit's process, raising questions about whether or not the department can effectively investigate their own, but Hurst said he also wants change brought to the Community Police Hearing Board.
"They can only give out recommendations at this point and so they don't have any teeth. Until they're actually allowed to impose discipline, you can't necessarily gain the confidence," Hurst added.
Springfield Police confirm Officer Marrero's hearing hasn't happened yet. When we reached out to city hall to see if it had even been scheduled, the city's solicitor told us they cannot reveal when the hearing will be held.
We also reached out to a member of the Community Police Hearing Board, but we were told they are not able to speak to the media about upcoming cases on police officers.
Police told Western Mass News that Officer Marrero has been moved out of the schools and into the missing person's unit for the time being.
