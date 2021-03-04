SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're told an internet hack in South Hadley disrupted classes for students in the district on Thursday.
We've learned some sort of threat was made during a Zoom class this morning and this impacted in-person and online learning for the rest of the day.
“It’s just frustrating. We finally get the kids back in school and now, they probably have to be remote because of the cyber hack,” said Charity Provost.
Provost shared her concern on Thursday after learning the school district’s internet had been hacked, impacting classes for everyone.
Western Mass News obtained the email South Hadley School Superintendent Diana Bonneville sent out to parents about the situation. It said, in part: “We have installed top level firewalls and are monitoring every computer using our connectivity. The state police cyber unit is investigating this crime, as well.”
“I just read the email quickly, but they’re working on it. The resource officer is working with the state police. Hopefully, we can get it resolved,” Provost added.
Western Mass News reached out to the South Hadley Police Department. They told us there was a treat during a Zoom class and it is under investigation.
“That’s certainly as concerning as well because I don’t know what it is that they’re exposed to during the hack and I certainly don’t want them to be exposed to anything that’s inappropriate,” said Jennifer Murphy.
We have calls out to the superintendent and we hope to bring you more answers about what is going on here as soon as we get them.
