SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Children across western Mass have been learning online since the start of the pandemic, and so far, several school districts have had online lessons inappropriately interrupted.
Western Mass News is getting answers to find out how you can better protect your kids, who may be learning remotely.
“They are one step ahead of law enforcement oftentimes and three steps ahead of parents," Callahan Walsh from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said.
In 2019 alone, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's cyber tip line reported more than 16 million reports of child exploitation through the Internet, and that number has only grown since kids are learning online.
“We've seen chatter across the dark web of child predators, talking about how this is a great time to try to exploit children,” Walsh said.
The center works hand and hand with authorities to catch repeat child predators.
So how do you protect and educate your kids from dangerous situations online?
“Download these apps, talk to their kids about what apps they're using, create a profile, and best figure out how you can use that tech. Second, set ground rules, especially if there was bad behavior in the past. And number three is to have ongoing conversations with your kids about online safety,” Walsh said.
Walsh recommended kids use NetSmartKidz.org. This website is specifically designed to help parents address important topics that they may find hard to discuss with their children.
Those resources include animated videos, activity sheets, and discussion guides for parents.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides resources for parents to educate their toddlers, tweens, and teens about online safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.