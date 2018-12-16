SUNDERLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews were called to a crash on Rt. 116 at the intersection of Bull Hill and Amherst Roads Sunday afternoon.
The Sunderland Police Department posted the alert to their Facebook Page shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday.
We're told State Police, the Sunderland Fire Department as well as South County EMS all responded as well.
Further details about the crash itself weren't immediately available.
However, police did note to 'Please use caution' if you're traveling in that area.
Thankfully, no one was injured and the intersection has reopened.
Western Mass News has reached out to the Sunderland Police Department for more information.
As soon as more details become available we'll update this story.
