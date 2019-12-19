Intersection of State and School Streets in Springfield blocked due to three-vehicle crash.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local and state officials are investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened late Thursday night.
Springfield firefighter Sean Walker tells us that they responded to 287 State Street around 9:45 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident with extrication.
Arriving crews found that a Toyota Sequoia, a Ford F-150, and a Lincoln MKZ had collided at the corner of State and School Streets.
We're told that the driver of the F-150 had to be extricated from the vehicle and was then transported Baystate Medical Center.
The extent of that person's injuries remains unknown at this time.
No other injuries were reported.
Mass State Police is also on scene investigating the cause of the accident.
It is unclear if any citations were issued.
