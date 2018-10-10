SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, a Springfield teen was hit by a car while riding his bike.

It happened at the intersection of Boston Road and Parker Street, a location that has made the state's list of 'Most Dangerous Intersections' in the past.

Drivers we spoke with say that, at times, it's also very dangerous.

Kiesha Brown of Springfield drives down Parker Street every day on her way to work.

The intersection at Boston Road is one that she's worried about.

"A lot of times," Kiesha tells us. "People just pull out of the driveway and they turn in this way, they're not looking, and they pull out. Just now, I pulled out and the car just came out of nowhere."

It was in this location that Naomi Deslongchamps and her husband, Reynaldo, told Western Mass News that their 15-year-old son, Raysean, was hit by a car Saturday night as he was riding his bike home from a local roller skating rink.

"It was just this one time that I was like alright," continued Kiesha. "Go ahead. You can take your bike, and this is why we don't let him take his bike."

Details of the crash are under investigation, but Western Mass News found this intersection has been named one of the area's most dangerous in recent years.

Between 2013 and 2015, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation says that there was a total of 53 crashes at the intersection.

The Springfield Police Department tells Western Mass News that in the past year, there have been ten.

"The intersection's been getting a little bit better, but," said Ludlow resident Kevin Bourgeouis. "Since the tragic accident that happened on Saturday, they need to improve."

"You see kids coming out of school, and," stated Kiesha. "You're still speeding down the road. That's really dangerous."

Visible in video captured by our Western Mass News Skydrone, streets have been paved and new street lights have been installed at this intersection.

Thousands of cars drive on it daily.

Drivers we spoke with say the intersection could possibly use more signs, but that it all comes down to everyone being responsible behind the wheel.

"You just got to be more careful of how you're driving," continued Kevin. "That's basically it."

"Take your time," stated Kiesha. "Watch out for pedestrians, because they do have the right od way, and stop at signs and at yield signs. Make the world a better place."

As for the teen hit by the car over the weekend, his parents tell us that he remains in the I.C.U., recovering from his injuries.