WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Reopening Authority.
This weekend the masks came off for those fully vaccinated, and many indoor businesses were able to lift capacity limits.
Interskate 91 South was one of many businesses that struggled over the last year as the pandemic kept its doors closed.
But the owner said he’s thrilled to be able to welcome guests back at full capacity.
With the state rolling back its restrictions this weekend, Interskate 91 is now able to open at full capacity, and guests tell us they’re excited to be back.
“We're very happy to be back,” Interskate 91 South owner Robert Gould said.
Interskate 91 South saw big crowds this Memorial Day as the rain kept people indoors.
Gould said he bought the rink in January of 2020 after working there for 10 years as general manager. But just months after the purchase the coronavirus pandemic closed its doors.
“It was real difficult with the pandemic, it being shut down, especially being a new business owner it was kind of scary,” Gould said.
But after 11 long months of uncertainty, people were able to skate once again starting in early March.
Now, with cases trending downward in the state and Governor Charlie Baker loosening mask and capacity guidelines on May 29, Gould said they had a busy Memorial Day weekend.
“The rainy weather always drives people indoors so, we're happy about that. Business has been pretty good since we reopened,” Gould said.
He said fully vaccinated guests and staff members aren’t required to wear masks, but they’re still taking measures to keep everyone safe.
“We're still monitoring our staff's health, and we're going to take their temperature on the way in, but we're no longer taking the customers' temperatures,” Gould said.
He said the response from guests has been great which is something we certainly saw for ourselves on Monday.
“I didn't like last year because it was closed. It's nice because we absolutely love this place. It's one of our favorite places to go,” one customer said.
Gould said he’s relieved to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
“We're still here. We're happy that we made it through, and now we're just looking forward to people skating again,” Gould said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.