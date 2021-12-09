SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 16-year-old girl has died after being hit by a school bus in Springfield on Wednesday afternoon.
We spoke with a woman, who said she was in her car, right next to the school bus at the red light. She said she saw the whole thing happen.
"It was something really impacting, a really hard moment,” said Casandra Rodriguez.
Rodriguez was sitting at a red light yesterday afternoon when she witnesses something terrible. A 16-year-old girl was hit by a school bus while crossing an intersection in Springfield and she told Western Mass News she saw the whole thing.
"It's been very traumatic. I couldn't sleep at all night…It's really hard for me to even stand here and look that way,” Rodriguez added.
Springfield Police said the 16-year-old girl was crossing State Street when a bus traveling on Dwight Street hit her. She was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she died from her injuries.
Rodriguez said she was sitting at a red light next to the bus stop, when she saw the girl crossing the road. The light then turned green.
"She was coming down the hill and she crossed like 'x' wise. When she was almost on the other side of the light, the bus just pulled out. The light changed green, but we all waited there because we saw her when she was crossing,” Rodriguez explained.
We reached out to the bus company, First Student, for a statement and we have not heard back.
Rodriguez stayed on scene to give police her statement. She's in the process now of reaching out to family members to offer her condolences.
"I know it must be really hard. I got three kids of my own and I just could never…that was a horrible experience. I've never lived through something like that before,” Rodriguez said.
She said after what she witnessed, she now pleads with the community to be aware of your surroundings when driving or walking on a street.
The incident is still under investigation by the Springfield Police Department and the Hampden District Attorney's Office.
The girl's identity has not yet been released as family members are still being notified of her death.
