SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are learning more about a mother who was found dead, along with four family members, after a house fire in Sheffield.
A house on Home Road in Sheffield went up in flames early Wednesday morning and a family of five was later found dead inside.
We are now learning that one of the victims and a mother is Justine Wilbur.
Wilbur is remembered as a devoted mother and true friend. She was one of five family members found dead inside the Sheffield home yesterday.
We do know the homeowners are Wilbur and Luke Karpinski.
Investigator said that the fire started just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Crews from multiple agencies responded to the scene and found the bodies as they worked through the
Western Mass News has learned Wilbur has been a patent attorney at Hoffman Warnick out of New York since 2017.
The firm described Wilbur as both dedicated and hard working, confirming she died with her family.
Hoffman Warnick released a statement that reads:
“It is with grief and immeasurable sorrow that we learned of the death of our friend and colleague Justine M. Wilbur, who died with her family yesterday in Sheffield, Massachusetts.
Justine was a talented attorney who joined our team in 2017 after having built a reputation both domestically and internationally as a patent expert. Her work was both meaningful and challenging having encompassed topics ranging from cancer treatment and nanotechnology to advanced materials.
Justine was smart, knowledgeable, dedicated and hardworking. She was a devoted mother to her wonderful children, and a true friend to everyone in our firm.
We are each devastated by loss and extraordinary sadness, but are comforted and grateful for having shared Justine’s infectious spirit and energy.
We pray for her family and those who loved her.”
The Berkshire County District Attorney's office said that this is still an active investigation with local and state police and they have not released any information about the other victims or the causes of death
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.