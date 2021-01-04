SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An investigation is underway after a deadly hit and run in Springfield.
A man was hit by a car around 11 p.m. on Saturday night on Locust Street. Springfield police said the car fled.
As the investigation continues into what exactly happened, Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said officers have already found the car responsible.
“It was a fatal hit and run, and I thank the traffic bureau officers and their diligence in locating the car and the vehicle’s owner. And we will have more coming out with that in regards to charges,” Clapprood said.
Police said the victim died at the scene of the accident. His identity has not been released yet.
Western Mass News expects more information to come out from the district attorney's office.
