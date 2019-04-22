SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are learning new details about a body that was recovered from Porter Lake at Forest Park over the weekend.
Fire crews on Sunday worked through waist-high water and what you can see is a strong force through this spill-way.
Police told us Monday that their patrols regularly canvas Forest Park, but when they receive a tip, that's when they comb the pond.
"This time, it was a parks employee who saw something floating and called the police," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Springfield Police said that floating object recovered Sunday turned out to be the body of a man.
Fire officials told us that the body was pulled from a portion of the pond, next to the spill way.
Authorities could not, however, say if that's where the body was initially seen floating.
Police said that when they pulled the remains out, there was nothing that indicated foul play.
"There was nothing visible that made any of our detectives seem that any of the circumstances were suspicious. Nothing was suspicious when the body was found visibly, but the medical examiner would be the one to perform the autopsy and determine the cause of death. [Do you guys have any time frame as to when the body could be identified?] It varies for the medical examiner. It goes from a few days to a few weeks depending on...they would need to get dental records or if they can utilize fingerprints," Walsh explained.
Police said it could be difficult to use the fingerprints in this case as they said the body they found had been in there longer than just a few hours.
"No, it had been in there, that pond, for sometime," Walsh said.
We reached out to the medical examiner's office by phone. They referred us to the D.A., who said the case is under investigation.
Several viewers reached out on social media to ask if the body is related to any missing persons cases in the city.
"Until the body's identified by the medical examiner and then the autopsy's performed, there's no case to directly connect it to," Walsh noted.
Springfield Police told us that whenever a body is discovered in the city, detectives assigned to missing persons cases reach out and update the families of the missing loved ones.
Also, to provide some context, Springfield Police told us there are 15 open, adult missing persons cases in the city of Springfield. They said that some of those cases date back several years
