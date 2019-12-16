HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke Police are investigating after shell casings were found on a street near Sullivan Elementary School.
Investigators said they found 5 shell casings Saturday night on Jarvis Avenue, in the area of the school.
Investigators told Western Mass News they were called to the scene sometime after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
A parent reached out to Western Mass News, voicing concerns about the shell casings being found so close to the school.
Police said nothing was hit by the bullets.
Western Mass News spoke with a parent, Carla Cantieo who said hearing something like this is scary.
"I used to live close to the school and I never heard anything like that before...near the school or something like that," Cantieo explained.
Western Mass News reached out to the school superintendents office and they referred us to the Holyoke Police Department since this happened outside of school hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.