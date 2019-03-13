WORTHINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police continue to investigate a snowmobile crash involving a military helicopter in Worthington.
Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that they were called to that crash on a private airstrip near Route 112 in Worthington around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mass. Environmental Police added that the collision involved a snowmobile and a grounded helicopter.
A 44 year old man on the snowmobile was injured and airlifted to a hospital. His condition is not immediately known.
The investigation by Environmental Police is ongoing.
