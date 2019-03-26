SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're learning new details into a deadly train collision in Springfield on Monday.
Authorities now confirm it was a 78 year old woman who was hit by the Amtrak train.
It was through a path in the area of Clinton Street and Wason Avenue where the train collided with that elderly woman, hitting and killing her.
Amrtrak and Springfield Police continue investigating this tragic incident.
According to police, when emergency crews arrived on-scene, they found the woman and then transported her to Baystate Medical Center where she later passed away.
According to Amtrak, the woman was trespassing on their property when she was hit.
Springfield Police also said that those tracks are owned by Amtrak and anyone crossing over them is trespassing.
On Tuesday morning, Western Mass News witnessed Amtrak Police coming to this area and citing people who were caught trespassing.
It's important to note that trains move through the area at speeds that only allow someone a few seconds to react.
Coming up at 5 p.m. on Western Mass News on ABC40, hear about the efforts to get a safe passage way for walkers to legally cross the tracks.
