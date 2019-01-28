SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're learning more about a major marijuana bust at the Mardi Gras Club in Springfield over the weekend.
Even though the purchase or gift of marijuana is legal in Massachusetts, the legal limit is only one ounce.
What police found over the weekend was 200 pounds of marijuana.
Friday night, Springfield Police sent undercover officers to the third floor of the Mardi Gras after hearing about an illegal drug operation.
After purchasing marijuana sold illegally, they called in back-up.
"They sent into some undercover detectives who bought marijuana, then the narcotics unit went in and disrupted the party, making two arrests. A lot of the vendors and customers took off, leaving approximately 200 pounds of marijuana behind," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
After everyone scattered, police were able to arrest 24-year-old Alissa Nowak and 35-year-old Hemant Shani. Neither are licensed to sell marijuana by the Cannabis Control Commission.
Springfield Police are now looking for whoever orchestrated the event.
"The two people who were arrested were vendors. They weren’t necessarily the people that planned the event, so that is something that the license commission will look into," Walsh added.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno spoke to Western Mass News about the incident and said that whoever planned the selling of marijuana out of a club should be held accountable.
"This was not a fundraiser for the sisters of the poor and no one went in there and commandeered for that operation. This was a condoned operation," Sarno noted.
Western Mass News reached out to the lawyer representing the Mardi Gras and he has not responded to our requests for comment.
The two arrested are due in court tomorrow. They’ll be arraigned on charges of distributing a class D drug and possession with intent to distribute a class D drug.
