LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A shopping plaza in Longmeadow has been destroyed by fire. Six businesses have been ruined, including the popular Armata's Market, which had Thanksgiving orders to fill.

Longmeadow Fire Chief John Dearborn told us fames were racing through the plaza when crews arrived on scene. Crews from 13 different departments came in to help and now, the town trying to help those impacted.

"How much fire was here when we arrived? We were behind the eight-ball right from the start,” Dearborn explained.

Dearborn described the severity of the situation when fire raced through the shopping plaza at Maple Street and Shaker Road. It started about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday. When our crews arrived at Shaker Road, flames were still visible and smoke could be seen for miles.

All six businesses in the plaza are damaged, including Armata's Market, a busy go-to just days before Thanksgiving. Longmeadow Town Manager Lyn Simmons met with the business owners several hours later to talk about ways to help, including the 74 employees being left without paychecks moving forward.

Six businesses destroyed by massive Longmeadow fire LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A four-alarm fire tore through a Longmeadow shopping plaza early this morning.

"It's very important that we get them unemployment assistance, as well as health insurance for anyone that needs it. I know the Lt. Governor and the Governor have been briefed on what happened and have expressed their full support,” Simmons explained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and as of now, where the fire started is still not known. None of the businesses can operate as of now.

“For the time being, it's not safe. The building inspector would need to get in there and make an assessment and the fire investigation would need to happen as well, so for the time being, the entire property will be secured,” Simmons noted.

Many people rely on Armata’s Market for groceries and Thanksgiving food. We've learned the town is going to set up an alternative location for folks to pick up items.

"The town is providing assistance to them at an alternate pick-up and drop-off location tomorrow, which will be at Greenwood Center,” Simmons said.