CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New developments are emerging in an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning in Chicopee.
Chicopee Police say they were called to the fourth floor of 830 Chicopee Street early this morning for a welfare check on 55-year-old Dauda Handan after one of his co-workers called police saying he was suicidal.
"Two of our officers arrived and upon arrival, they discovered this individual with a knife," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, told Western Mass News that Handan was in the doorway, holding a large kitchen knife in a threatening manner.
"He was told multiple times to put the knife down. One of our officers deployed two taser cartridges to try to stop this individual. They had no effect. He kept advancing on our officers with a knife," Wilk added.
Investigators allege that Handan continued toward the officers and one officer fired his gun twice, hitting Handan in the abdomen and arm.
"Obviously, when you’re confronted with a deadly weapon, you can immediately use the force that’s necessary to stop that. I can’t speak for the officer, but he might have had the thought that the taser would have stopped this individual, but obviously, two cartridges were spent and it didn’t stop him," Wilk noted.
Police said that Handan was the only one in his apartment unit at the time. He's charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
"He’s not known to our department. I don’t know his entire background, but he’s not known to us," Wilk explained.
The officer who fired his gun has been placed on administrative duties, per department policy.
The incident remains under investigation by state police detectives assigned to the D.A.'s office.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.