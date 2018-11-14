SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New developments are emerging in the deadly accident on Page Boulevard in Springfield from Tuesday.
A car and a semi-truck collided, killing a female passenger inside the car.
Three others, including the driver of the car and two children inside, are at Baystate Medical Center.
We now know the ages of the children. The Hampden County District Attorney's office told Western Mass News they are 3 years old and 7 years old.
One child, according to the D.A.'s office, has life threatening injuries.
Today, Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi talked exclusively with Western Mass News about firefighter's response to such a horrific accident.
Close to noon Tuesday on Page Boulevard and Carlos Street, a white car and the tractor trailer collided.
"While companies were enroute up there, a follow-up call came in that CPR was in progress on a child," Calvi explained.
Calvi told Western Mass News that crews were told two children were in the back seat of the car and two adults in the front.
"Automatically, everybody's tensions get a little bit higher and everybody starts getting ready for what they're going to see when they get there," Calvi added.
On scene, firefighters immediately worked to free those trapped inside.
"On scene, they found a car that had impacted with a tractor trailer unit. A child was trapped inside the car, so three companies, three of the four sets of Jaws were working on the car trying to get the child out," Calvi noted.
The smallest child, we're told, was conscious, but extremely hard to reach.
"The car kind of rolled over on top of the child inside the car, so we had to use the rescue tools to actually pry the car apart and get access to the child and be able to slide her out of the car," Calvi said.
The female adult passenger died later Tuesday night.
Calvi praised the work of first responders in a tragic situation.
"You know, it was raining, the footing was bad. Oil had leaked out of the truck from the impact, so it was slippery. There was a child involved, the child was badly trapped inside the car, so it was a lot of work to get the child out safely and everybody did an outstanding job," Calvi explained.
As the investigation into what happened continues, Calvi said that stress debriefing is available for first responders.
Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh said that the driver of car has serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Walsh said that the driver of the tractor trailer was not taken to the hospital.
No word on the relationship between those in the car.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
