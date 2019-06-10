CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee Police continue to investigate a deadly shooting that happened on Exchange Street early Sunday morning.
They are not releasing the victim's name, but we are learning more about where the shooting happened and how a community organization is stepping up to help.
Early Sunday morning. Chicopee Police said gunfire rang out on Exchange Street. They investigated for hours after finding a male victim dead.
"This wasn’t someone just randomly went up to somebody and shot. This is something that we believe the people were connected," said Chicopee Officer Michael Wilk.
Now, most everything is cleaned up, except for two parking spaces behind the River Valley Counseling Center. Mangers with the center gave up those spaces to the victim's family.
"We just went out and got cones and we put that...so the family can have their memorial there and be respectful and have their time," said Jacqueline Lozada with River Valley Counseling Center.
We spoke with some of the victim's family, who asked not to be shown on-camera. Western Mass News is also respecting their wishes not to show their makeshift memorial.
Police are not releasing the identity until all of his family has been notified.
"We are working with the State Police obviously reviewing video cameras in the area," Wilk added.
Wilk said the police department is using several different angles of security footage in their investigation and while he said they will be using some of the footage from the city on traffic cameras, he believes the most crucial evidence will come from security cameras, two of which are positioned behind the building where he said the bullets were fired
"There were at least two cameras in the back of that building that gave our investigators a good view as to what happened. It’s both where it happened and where the victim was found," Wilk explained.
The victim was found extremely close to where police said the trigger was pulled.
River Valley is working to ensure their property doesn't become the site of future violence.
"River Valley is looking for a way to block off the two parking lots. It so happens that a lot of these activities have been after our hours of operation and during the weekend and we wanna make sure that this property isn’t used for those kinds of things," Lozada noted.
In the meantime, they are trying to help bring closure while opening their doors "to allow counseling services to be available to the family and friends," Lozada said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.