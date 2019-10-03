WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are digging deeper into the developing news out of Bradley Airport where the investigation is now well underway into what went wrong on Wednesday's doomed B-17 flight.
The vintage World War II plane crashed shortly after takeoff, killing seven people and wounding several more.
The National Transportation Safety Board - or NTSB - began their investigation last night.
Though they said they expect the full investigation to take 12 to 18 months, a preliminary report is expected after 10 days.
The NTSB posted a picture Thursday morning of their investigators examining ground scars left by the plane's crash. We're told the plane veered over the runway and struck a grassy area before hitting a de-icing building.
The vintage plane was one of few World War II B-17s still able to fly.
This crash of the plane, which was carrying passengers who each paid hundreds of dollars to fly, has prompted concerns about the safety of other B-17s that are still in tact.
"This B-17, by the way, is one of only 18 in the entire country and they are going to be looking at this plane and the potential causes very carefully because it has ramifications beyond just the very tragic incident here," said U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.
Blumenthal made those remarks at a press conference shortly after the crash. We are expecting another briefing later on today, which we will bring you live both on air and online.
