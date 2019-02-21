LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An investigation continues in a Ludlow crash that claimed the lives of two young children and injured several others.
The crash happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday on Shawinigan Drive and Russell Street.
Police said that a vehicle driven by a man was heading down Shawinigan Drive, with his four children on-board, when the vehicle lost control and crossed into the other side of the road, crashing into a tanker truck.
Investigators said that vehicle then continued out of control and then crashed into a minivan.
All four children were taken to the hospital.
Jadyn Lamas, 9, and Natalya Lamas, 7, died as a result of their injuries.
Western Mass News has learned the two children attended two of the elementary schools in Ludlow and that grief counselors are expected to be on-hand Monday when students return from February break.
Police said that the driver of the tanker truck was not hurt, but two people in the minivan were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators are now trying to figure out what caused the driver to lose control.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest as it becomes available.
