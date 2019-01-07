SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Hampden County District Attorney's office continues to investigate the death of a man in Springfield
The incident occurred in the parking lot of Five Town Plaza where police said a man was shot while sitting in his car Saturday afternoon in broad daylight.
There are several busy stores in the area, so a shooting there raises safety concerns for shoppers in the area.
When police arrived on the scene, they found the man unresponsive in a red Jeep. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
We reached out to the D.A.'s for more information as the victim has not been identified yet.
Right now, Springfield Police are asking anyone who saw anything to step forward and contact their detective bureau at (413) 787-6355.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
