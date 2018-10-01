SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Investigators continue to look for answers after a fire killed two people over the weekend.
Fire crews were on-scene of the house fire in Southwick for more than 12 hours on Saturday.
"I sat here most of the day watching this and couldn't believe how fast that house went down. It was a matter of minutes," said Diana La Rue.
La Rue lives on Bugbee Road in Southwick, across from the home that went up in flames Saturday morning.
"It was in a matter of maybe 10 minutes that the house was mostly fully engulfed in flames. It was frightening how fast it happened. I know now when they say, if you smell smoke, get out because it went so fast. It was unbelievable," La Rue added.
Southwick Fire Chief Russ Anderson said that they were on-scene within six minutes, but this fire was fast moving, making it difficult for them to go inside and respond
"Met the resident who escaped and confirmed there were people in there, tried to make entry, but we couldn’t due to the flames and the heat. It’s hard. When you know someone’s in there, you want to get in, you want to make a rescue and sometimes, it’s just not physically possible due to the heat," Anderson explained.
Anderson said that they're working with electrical and mechanical experts, as well as the state fire marshal, to determine a cause of the fire.
"A lot of different agencies, lot of different manpower," Anderson added.
October is National Fire Prevention Month. La Rue said that this past weekend's tragedy has reminded her to take the necessary steps to stay safe.
"It dawned on me that I didn’t have any working smoke alarms in my own house, so yesterday, the day after the fire, I went out and bought fire alarms to be installed immediately," La Rue said.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office hasn't released the victim's identities yet
