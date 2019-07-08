WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A deadly car crash in Wilbraham remains under investigation Monday morning.
Wilbraham and Ludlow Police responded to the crash around 6 p.m. Sunday.
When they arrived, one man was pronounced dead and another was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police told Western Mass News that this was a single car crash that occurred in the area of 310 Three Rivers Road.
When our crews arrived on-scene, there was car debris scattered along the road.
Neighbors explained that to us that they heard a loud noise and looked outside to see the crash.
One man, who did not want to be on-camera, was home with his kids when the car struck a tree.
“The scene was really bad, like crashed, and I don't know…it wasn't good,” said that resident, who did not want to be identified.
He also added that he has only lived on Three Rivers Road for a year, but this is the second car crash he’s seen happen in the same spot.
This morning, the crash remains under investigation by Wilbraham Police, State Police, and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.
There is no word on the current condition of the man who was transported to the hospital.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.