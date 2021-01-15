SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Ahead of the MLK holiday, community members are speaking out and wondering when they will know more about the fire that destroyed the Martin Luther King Jr. Presbyterian Church in Springfield.
“We’d like to know what the real story is,” said Ronn Johnson, president and CEO of MLK Jr. Family Services.
It’s been over two weeks since the Martin Luther King Jr. Presbyterian Church in Springfield went up in flames.
Johnson told Western Mass News the community wants answers.
“We’ve been anxious to find out if it’s arson, who may have done it, whether there was some malice of intent. Clearly, if it’s arson, it would be malice of intent,” Johnson added.
Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi told us they have a person of interest and the investigation is moving into the next steps.
“That is with the U.S. Attorney right now. They are looking at it. They are looking a lot of different factors and looking at the charges that will be brought in the next step,” Calvi explained.
Bishop Talbert Swan, the president of the Greater Springfield NAACP said he is pleased with all the efforts being made to assist the church, but fears for the future.
“My overarching concern though is the lingering effects of racial hatred that caused such heinous acts like the burning down of black churches to continue,” Swan said.
He hopes to one day no longer hold conversations regarding the polarization in America.
