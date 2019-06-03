HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new details on a fire at vacant Holyoke building over the weekend.
Fire crews responded to 28 Cabot Street just after 1 p.m. on Sunday.
That building on Cabot Street has been a trouble spot for firefighters. They've responded to five fires there since 2016, with most being started by people trespassing in the boarded up building.
"We put millions of gallons of water in this yesterday," said Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac.
Sunday afternoon, Holyoke firefighters responded to a vacant building on Cabot Street for the fifth time in three years.
"What extended into the building was a long fought fire because we couldn’t get direct access to what was burning. We basically had to soak the building until it stopped smoking. I think six o’clock last night I was here and we still had apparatus," Cavagnac explained.
Fire officials told Western Mass News there are 120 vacant buildings in the city. 28 Cabot Street is one of 25 deemed structurally unsafe, meaning when firefighters arrived on scene, they were not allowed inside.
"When we go into a building that’s on fire, we’re basically searching blind on our hands and knees. When we find structural deficiencies that would be a danger to firefighters searching in blacked out conditions...we can’t risk firefighter’s lives to go in and search without a confirmed eyewitness account of someone being in there," Cavagnac noted.
Alberto Miranda works next door at Capri Pizza. He said trespassing is a major problem at the building.
"These buildings, they need to get down. These buildings are not helping the community. Somebody needs to be aware of what’s going on here," Miranda said.
32:36 it’s been, over the years, known to have people going into the building so we have a long history of trying to keep people out of the building. It’s been cleaned up and re-boarded several times (kevin)
Officials are still investigating. We're told they're following up on active leads. Depending on what they find, charges could be filed.
As for the state of the building, it's actually been scheduled to be demolished later this year.
