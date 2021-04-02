SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A house fire late Thursday has left five residents displaced and a neighboring house with extensive damage.

The roof has completely collapsed on one home and the house next door has damage on their siding.

“What’s going to happen? Is everybody okay?” said Ana Acosta of Springfield.

These are the thoughts that ran through minds of Acosta and her mom when they got a call on Thursday night that their next door neighbor’s house was on fire and that the flames were extending onto their property.

“Big explosion when the fire was starting. My sister heard like two bombs going off,” Acosta explained.

They were not home at the time when the fire broke out. When they finally got back, they were shaken up to see the damage it caused.

“My heart was racing the entire night because it’s not easy to lose the roof over your head,” Acosta added.

The Springfield Fire Department responded to Lexington Avenue just before 11 p.m. and found heavy flames at the scene.

“They immediately transmitted a second alarm for help, which brought two more engines, another ladder track, an extra chie, and the command staff,” said Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi

Fire investigators told Western Mass News that five residents were displaced and one firefighter was taken to the hospital.

“He ended up getting knocked off a ladder and landed on a car in a driveway. He had minor injuries,” Calvi noted.

At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation.