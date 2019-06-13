WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Wilbraham are looking for the owner of a horse found wandering in town.
To date, no one has stepped forward to claim the horse.
Animal Control now believes he was abandoned and as the investigation continues, the horse has found a new home.
Memorial Day weekend, calls and pictures came into Wilbraham police about this horse that was seen running around land behind Wilbraham Middle School off of Stoney Hill Road.
Rick Seldomridge, Wilbraham Animal Inspector explained how he got involved in helping with the loose horse.
"I was just setting down to eat and the police department called me from Wilbraham and told me we had a loose horse. I finally found the horse where we are at the pavilion now. I realized right quick I was going to need help," Seldomridge said.
He called in backups, a few horse owners in town to help corral the scared horse.
"Aw he was scared to death, a little on the poor side, a new guy handling him, I would have been scared too," Seldomridge said.
After 4 and a half hours, the group cornered him in this fenced-in soccer field at the middle school.
Although a bit worse for the ware and underweight, a veterinarian gave him a clean bill of health, and a local horse owner took him in temporarily.
"How can you just turn something loose that you love. I mean, you buy this horse to ride, to have fun on and you just turn it loose to let it go? Why?" Seldomridge asked.
Seldomridge said the horse has a new home, but since the investigation continues, he can't say where.
"We're still investigating on how everything played out. You know, people have cameras and everything. We're still looking and we're not going to give up," Seldomridge explained.
Seldomridge said multiple agencies and law enforcement are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilbraham police.
